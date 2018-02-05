PD: 2 dead, 1 injured in possible murder-suicide in Mesa

The Mesa Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide that occurred at an apartment complex early Monday morning.

Police say the call originated at approximately 1 a.m. when their officers responded to a "shots fired" call near the area of near Main Street and Horne.

Police found a man and a woman deceased at the scene.

According to Mesa police, another woman was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, Mesa police say this may have been a murder-suicide.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.