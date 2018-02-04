Chef Dad's Chili Con Queso

INGREDIENTS:

8 oz. Jimmy Dean Hot Breakfast Sausage*

2 lb. Box of Velveeta® Cheese (cubed)

1 Can of Rotele® Diced Tomatoes & Green Chili's (found in your grocers' canned tomato isle)

½ Cup Salsa (your favorite)

Tortilla Chips (for dipping)

Big Crowd? Double this recipe!

COOKING:

1) Drain excess juices from the Rotele can. In a large microwave proof bowl, combine your cubed Velveeta, Rotele & salsa. Set aside while you cook the sausage.

2) In a frying pan over medium high heat, cook your sausage. Chop up the meat as it cooks. When done, drain off any excess fat then add it to the bowl with your cheese mix.

3) Cook in the microwave on high for 3 minutes. Stir the mixture and put back in the microwave for another 3 minutes and repeat until the mixture is totally melted. Put in your crock pot on the lowest setting then cover. Have some small bowls, a ladle and tortilla chips available for your guests to help themselves.

Cook's Notes: Rotele® comes in a variety of blends from the "original" to "extra hot". I recommend the "original". Don't drain the can before adding to your cubed cheese. You want those juices. Another option besides tortilla chips are the Fritos® "Scoopers".

* The Jimmy Dean® sausage can be found either in your grocers' meat department or freezer section. This is the sausage that comes in a 1 lb. package that looks like a solid tube of meat in a plastic wrap not the links or patties. Just use one half of it (unless you double the recipe for a crowd) since it comes in 1 lb. packages. Other flavors of this sausage include Maple, Regular & Sage. I prefer the hot but definitely DON'T use the Maple.

Homemade Flour Tortilla Chips

Small Flour Tortillas Cut into Triangles

Corn or Vegetable Oil

3 Tbsp. Salt + 1 tsp. Ground Cumin (mixed together)

Heat oil to 375 degrees. Fry small amount of sliced tortillas at a time for about 20 seconds per side. Remove and lightly sprinkle some of your salt/cumin mix over the top.

Tip: Use a wide pan to fry in so you can flip them easier. Use a spider tool or tongs to remove them from the oil.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.