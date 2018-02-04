Food is part of the party at the Phoenix Open

Michael Stavros, Director of Business Development for the Waste Management Phoenix Open isn’t shy when describing the biggest event he’s ever worked on in his career.

"There is no tournament like the Waste Management Phoenix Open, anywhere in the world actually. The amount of food and beverage and enjoyment that goes on at this tournament is unrivaled," Stavros said.

When it comes to feeding the masses that come out to the TPC to party, or even to watch golf, Stavros still is not sure how he pulls it off.

"To go from hole 17 to 18 in the far distance, to Corporate Village, to standing here in Bay Club and having a consistent, excellent food product out every day...I'm blown away by my team. I have no idea how they do it." Stavros said.

But they do it year after year, as the menu keeps growing along with the crowd.

"53,000 chicken breasts, that's what we served last year and what we anticipate serving this year. 14,000 pounds of fresh vegetables, 5,300 types of one steak, 17,000 pieces of another steak. It goes on everyday here at the course," said Stavros.

It's enough to put anyone in a food coma, but his team only prepares the amount of food needed, based on attendance data, weather conditions and other logistical factors.

"At the end of each day, we assess any product that is left over, what can be re-purposed for the next day if any at all, and any that cannot, we send to Waste Not. They take that food and then distribute it to food centers and shelters across the Valley making sure we are feeding anywhere from one hundred to a thousand to sometimes ten thousand people in a day with freshly prepared food," Stavros said.

Stavros believes the precise planning and nightly food donations fits in with the zero-waste theme of the tournament.

"So, this kind of trickle-down effect of Waste Management’s determination to make this the greenest tournament in the world and now the greenest sporting event in the world, it's actually having impacts in ways that anybody ever predicted," said Stavros.

