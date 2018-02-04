Phoenix FD: 2 men critically injured in single-vehicle crash

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Tyler Fingert/3TV/CBS 5) (Source: Tyler Fingert/3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A single-vehicle crash in Phoenix left two men critically injured Sunday morning. Phoenix Fire Department said two males in their early 20s were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to Phoenix police, Rose Lane is closed at Central Avenue while they investigate this single-vehicle crash.

No other information was immediately available. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.