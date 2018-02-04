Phoenix FD: 2 men critically injured in single-vehicle crash

Phoenix FD: 2 men critically injured in single-vehicle crashPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
Captain with Tempe FD shot dead in Scottsdale
The Scottsdale Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot and killed an off-duty Tempe Fire Department captain early Sunday morning.More >
Maricopa Mugs: February Arrest Photos Volume 1
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Couple arrested after taking wrong turn to Canada
A wrong turn into Canada turns into a nightmare for a Shelby Township couple.More >
Woman's body has been at mortuary for more than a year
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >
NC man impregnates biological daughter, plans to marry her, warrants say
A Knightdale man and his biological daughter face incest charges after warrants say they had a sexual relationship and planned to marry.More >
Phoenix PD: Pedestrian killed, motorcyclist in critical condition after crash
A pedestrian has died and a motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash Saturday evening in north Phoenix, police said.More >
Fatal crash between charter bus and motorcycle in north Phoenix
A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a charter bus in north Phoenix.More >
Inmate stabbing death being Investigated as a possible homicide
Criminal investigators with the Arizona Department of Corrections (ADC) are investigating the death of an inmate. The death of Christopher M. Bendel, 30, is being called a suspected homicide.More >
Boat explosion at Canyon Lake leaves mom, baby daughter injured
A boat explosion on Canyon Lake left two people injured, including a baby.More >
Golfers growing tired of bad fan behavior at the 16th hole at the Waste Management Open
Every golf fan should experience the 16th hole at the TPC Scottsdale. Its always a wild environment with fans savoring the golf and letting loose. Fans cheer non-stop and you have to expect the unexpected like theatrics.More >
Notorious Arizona killers
Some of the most notorious killers in American history are from Arizona, specifically the Phoenix area. Here’s a look at some cases that were shocking and sensational.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: PD: Man hurt, suspect at large following shooting near Scottsdale Fashion Square
According to Scottsdale police, this incident started as an altercation between two drivers.More >
VIDEO: Pedestrian dead after struck by motorcycle in north Phoenix
A man in Phoenix is dead after he was hit by a motorcycle while walking near 25th Street and Bell Road. (February 3, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Players growing tired of TPC's 16th hole wild reputation
The TPC Scottsdale is known as the wildest hole on pro-tour. But most of the professionals are getting tired of the crazy behavior.More >
VIDEO: Water main break leaves Mesa neighborhood under water
A water main break left one Mesa neighborhood under water Saturday.More >
VIDEO: Boat explosion sends mom, baby to hospital
An explosion at Canyon Lake sent two people to the hospital with burns. One of the victims of this boating incident is a 7-month-old baby. (February 3, 2018)More >
Breast Implant Illness: A search for answers
The FDA says breast implants are safe. But a Canadian chemist’s research shows something different. CBS 5’s Kris Pickel traveled to Canada to meet the expert who says he knows what may be making some women sick. Full story: http://bit.ly/2DYnlLvMore >
