Spring-like weather pattern continues for new week

A warm, dry spell continues for most of Arizona this week as high pressure remains over the eastern Pacific.

This weather feature is allowing a dry air mass to track into the state from the northwest. Despite an area of low pressure south of the border, that dry air will suppress any moisture entering the state from that system.

A weak cold front will drag across northern Arizona Tuesday and may produce a few flurries for the White Mountains. Otherwise, breezes may kick up with this frontal passage, and temperatures will only drop a couple of degrees.

High pressure resumes control of the weather pattern for the remainder of the work week.

In Phoenix, look for generally sunny skies with a high of 81 Sunday, 80 Monday, 80 Tuesday, 82 Wednesday, 84 Thursday and 82 Friday. Lows will be around 50 degrees. The seasonal average high for Sunday is 69. The record is 85, set in 1963.

Pollen counts will be on the increase around the Valley, with medium to medium-high levels through Thursday, so allergies sufferers, take note. The predominant pollen is juniper.

As for air quality, no big concerns, although dust trapped at the Valley floor may increase over the next several days with this warm and dry weather pattern continuing, along with occasional breezes picking up.

Sunday sunrise is at 7:22 a.m. Sunset is at 6:03 p.m.

