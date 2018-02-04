Tempe PD: Suspect in custody after causing serious accident in stolen vehicle

Tempe police have a suspect in custody after causing a serious crash in a stolen vehicle Sunday morning.

According to Tempe PD, an officer tried to stop a vehicle with a license plate that was not valid for highway use.

Police say the vehicle fled southbound on Hardy Drive from Baseline Road at a high rate of speed. Police learned that the vehicle was stolen.

The stolen vehicle then collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Hardy Drive and Guadalupe Road. The driver of the suspect vehicle took off on foot but was caught by police.

Two people in the other vehicle suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The area will be closed while police continue their investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.