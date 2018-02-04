PD: Man hurt, suspect at large following shooting near Scottsdale Fashion Square

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at around 2:30 a.m. near the area of Civic Center Plaza and Stetson Drive.

According to Scottsdale police, this incident started as an altercation between two drivers.

Witnesses told police that one of the drivers got out of his vehicle and was shot in the head by the suspect.

The male victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and is still at large.

The area is closed at this time for the investigation.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.