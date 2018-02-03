Fatal crash between charter bus and motorcycle in north Phoenix

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a charter bus in north Phoenix.

It happened Saturday evening near Seventh Avenue and Grovers.

Police say the bus was backing out of the parking lot of a park when it collided with the motorcycle.

The rider was transported to the hospital but he did not survive.

