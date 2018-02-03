Water main break floods Mesa neighborhood

A Mesa neighborhood is drying out after a water main break flooded the street for hours.

The incident happened on 6th Street and Emerson.

Neighbors said it started around 5:30 a.m. and crews weren't able to stop the water from flowing until 2 p.m.

Jess Pimentel said the water was up to six inches in some areas.

The water didn't get into his house, but damaged items in his garage.

"You couldn’t tell the difference between the street and my front yard or the sidewalk," said Pimentel. "It was all one big lake."

Some neighbors were stranded at home while they waited for the water to stop flowing.

When it did, there was a lot of mud left behind.

The Mesa water spokesperson told AZ Family the water inside homes were not shut off or affected.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.