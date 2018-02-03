Phoenix PD: Pedestrian killed, motorcyclist in critical condition after crash

A pedestrian has died and a motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash Saturday evening in north Phoenix, police said.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. near 25th Street and Bell Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Bell Road when a pedestrian was struck.

The motorcyclist and pedestrian were transported to a hospital. The pedestrian was later pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately available.

