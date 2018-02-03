Another record-setting crowd at the Waste Management Open!

Bring on the crowds!

It was another day of record attendance at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Saturday's attendance topped 216,000 people.

That beats attendance records for third-round days in previous years.

[RELATED: Golfers growing tired of bad fan behavior at the 16th hole at the Waste Management Open]

the great weather may have been part of the draw.

You can't beat the gorgeous, sunny weather we're enjoying, with more sunshine in store for Sunday.

[RELATED: Streaker steals the show at Phoenix Open; arrested for indecent exposure]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.