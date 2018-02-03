Plane sustains damage during hard landing in Scottsdale

A small plane sustained minor damage after landing at an airport Saturday afternoon in Scottsdale, according to an FAA spokesman.

The plane, a Helio H-295, made a hard landing around 1:50 p.m. at Scottsdale Airport after its nose gear collapsed, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the FAA Pacific Division.

The pilot was the only person on board and was not injured, Gregor said.

The plane's tail number is N5072K and registered in Arizona.

The FAA will investigate the crash.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.