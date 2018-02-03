Rickie Fowler birdies last 3 holes to take Phoenix Open lead

Rickie Fowler birdies last 3 holes to take Phoenix Open leadPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
NC man impregnates biological daughter, plans to marry her, warrants say
NC man impregnates biological daughter, plans to marry her, warrants say
A Knightdale man and his biological daughter face incest charges after warrants say they had a sexual relationship and planned to marry.More >
A Knightdale man and his biological daughter face incest charges after warrants say they had a sexual relationship and planned to marry.More >
Mesa police investigate homicide at nail salon
Mesa police investigate homicide at nail salon
Police are investing a homicide at a Mesa nail salon. It happened Friday evening at a strip mall near Baseline and Ellsworth.More >
Police are investing a homicide at a Mesa nail salon. It happened Friday evening at a strip mall near Baseline and Ellsworth.More >
Golfers growing tired of bad fan behavior at the 16th hole at the Waste Management Open
Golfers growing tired of bad fan behavior at the 16th hole at the Waste Management Open
Every golf fan should experience the 16th hole at the TPC Scottsdale. Its always a wild environment with fans savoring the golf and letting loose. Fans cheer non-stop and you have to expect the unexpected like theatrics.More >
Every golf fan should experience the 16th hole at the TPC Scottsdale. Its always a wild environment with fans savoring the golf and letting loose. Fans cheer non-stop and you have to expect the unexpected like theatrics.More >
5 fire department employees disciplined over Burton Barr Central Library flooding
5 fire department employees disciplined over Burton Barr Central Library flooding
An internal investigation revealed five Phoenix Fire and Medical Department employees knew its fire sprinkler system didn't meet fire code and didn't do anything to fix it.More >
An internal investigation revealed five Phoenix Fire and Medical Department employees knew its fire sprinkler system didn't meet fire code and didn't do anything to fix it.More >
CBS 5 Investigates: Chemist claims breast implants make some women sick
CBS 5 Investigates: Chemist claims breast implants make some women sick
As part of an ongoing investigation, CBS 5's Kris Pickel followed three women with breast implants who claim they were suffering from numerous health symptoms, all of which disappeared after the implants removed.More >
As part of an ongoing investigation, CBS 5's Kris Pickel followed three women with breast implants who claim they were suffering from numerous health symptoms, all of which disappeared after the implants removed.More >
High school assistant principal put on leave for offensive language
High school assistant principal put on leave for offensive language
A high school assistant principal has been put on leave after reports that he used offensive language with students.More >
A high school assistant principal has been put on leave after reports that he used offensive language with students.More >
Dirty Dining Feb. 2: Car battery spotted on food prep table next to spices
Dirty Dining Feb. 2: Car battery spotted on food prep table next to spices
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.More >
Possible wrong-way crash closes portion of EB Loop 202 in Chandler
Possible wrong-way crash closes portion of EB Loop 202 in Chandler
The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan were closed for a time Saturday between Northern Avenue and McQueen Road in Chandler due to a crash that happened just before 7 a.m.More >
The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan were closed for a time Saturday between Northern Avenue and McQueen Road in Chandler due to a crash that happened just before 7 a.m.More >
Killer of cellmates says 'one less child molester' after latest slaying
Killer of cellmates says 'one less child molester' after latest slaying
Authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >
Authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >
Scottsdale restaurant fights back against Yelpers
Scottsdale restaurant fights back against Yelpers
An owner of a burger place in Scottsdale is lashing out against bad Yelp reviews.More >
An owner of a burger place in Scottsdale is lashing out against bad Yelp reviews.More >
Wild crime spree through Phoenix, Scottsdale ends with arrest on top of house
Wild crime spree through Phoenix, Scottsdale ends with arrest on top of house
A break-in, burglary and attempted kidnapping. A suspect is in custody following a crazy crime spree that started at a Phoenix apartment complex Wednesday night, then ended with the suspect arrested on the roof of a home in Scottsdale.More >
A break-in, burglary and attempted kidnapping. A suspect is in custody following a crazy crime spree that started at a Phoenix apartment complex Wednesday night, then ended with the suspect arrested on the roof of a home in Scottsdale.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Players growing tired of TPC's 16th hole wild reputation
VIDEO: Players growing tired of TPC's 16th hole wild reputation
The TPC Scottsdale is known as the wildest hole on pro-tour. But most of the professionals are getting tired of the crazy behavior.More >
Playmate among thousands of women who believe breast implants made them sick. A look at decades of research.
Playmate among thousands of women who believe breast implants made them sick. A look at decades of research.
CBS 5’s Kris Pickel follows multiple women, including Playmate Karen McDougal, as they have their implants removed, after they say they suffered unexplained symptoms. Full story: http://bit.ly/2DYnlLvMore >
CBS 5’s Kris Pickel follows multiple women, including Playmate Karen McDougal, as they have their implants removed, after they say they suffered unexplained symptoms. Full story: http://bit.ly/2DYnlLvMore >
Breast Implant Illness: A search for answers
Breast Implant Illness: A search for answers
The FDA says breast implants are safe. But a Canadian chemist’s research shows something different. CBS 5’s Kris Pickel traveled to Canada to meet the expert who says he knows what may be making some women sick. Full story: http://bit.ly/2DYnlLvMore >
The FDA says breast implants are safe. But a Canadian chemist’s research shows something different. CBS 5’s Kris Pickel traveled to Canada to meet the expert who says he knows what may be making some women sick. Full story: http://bit.ly/2DYnlLvMore >
VIDEO: A car battery in a kitchen? Dirty Dining List of Friday, Feb. 2
VIDEO: A car battery in a kitchen? Dirty Dining List of Friday, Feb. 2
Find out which restaurants had some health code violations this week.More >
Find out which restaurants had some health code violations this week.More >
VIDEO: Loop 202 in Chandler back open after possible wrong-way crash
VIDEO: Loop 202 in Chandler back open after possible wrong-way crash
While the crash that closed eastbound Loop 202 in Chandler for more than an hour Saturday morning was reported as a wrong-way wreck, the Department of Public Safety is trying to determine if that was actually the case. Full story @ https://goo.gl/1kyFyy. (Saturday, Feb. 3, 2017)More >
While the crash that closed eastbound Loop 202 in Chandler for more than an hour Saturday morning was reported as a wrong-way wreck, the Department of Public Safety is trying to determine if that was actually the case. Full story @ https://goo.gl/1kyFyy. (Saturday, Feb. 3, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Crowd reacts after streaker runs across field at Phoenix Open
VIDEO: Crowd reacts after streaker runs across field at Phoenix Open
A streaker stole the show at the Phoenix Open Wednesday afternoon in Scottsdale. (January 31, 2018)More >
A streaker stole the show at the Phoenix Open Wednesday afternoon in Scottsdale. (January 31, 2018)More >