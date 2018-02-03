Boat explosion at Canyon Lake leaves baby, woman injured

A boat explosion on Canyon Lake left two people injured, including a baby.

The explosion is said to be accidental, according to MCSO.

MCSO says it appears the fire originated in the boat's engine.

One patient, a 7-month-old child, was flown to the Maricopa County burn unit with arm injuries.

Another patient, a 40-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital by ambulance with burns on her hands and legs.

The fire was contained to one boat.

MCSO is investigating.

