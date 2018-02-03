Ekmark, Ryan help Arizona St. women beat Washington 61-41

Courtney Ekmark had 15 points and eight rebounds and Robbi Ryan scored 14 points to help Arizona State beat Washington 61-41 on Friday night.

Ekmark's jumper capped a 7-0 spurt that made it 9-3 and Arizona State (16-7, 7-4 Pac-12) led the rest of the way. The Sun Devils scored the final eight first-quarter points and scored 13 of the first 14 in the second to open a 25-point lead before going into the break with a 39-16 advantage.

Washington (7-15, 1-10), which has lost three games in a row and 10 of its last 11, trailed by at least 17 points throughout the second half.

Amber Melgoza had 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting for the Huskies. The rest of the Washington starters shot just 5 of 25 (20 percent) from the field.

The Huskies set season lows for points, field goals (16), points in a half (16 in the first) and points in a quarter (five in the second). They finished with their fewest points since a 71-36 loss to Stanford on Feb. 28, 2013.

Arizona State overcame its 19 turnovers by shooting 54 percent (25 of 46) and outrebounding Washington 36-24.

