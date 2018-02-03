Arizona Boy Scouts turn Super Bowl weekend into food drive

On this Super Bowl weekend, there is definitely more than football on men's minds.

"This is the Super Bowl of food drives," says Dave Richins, CEO of United Food Bank in Mesa.

"Occasionally people say thank you [for what we do] but that's not what this is about; it's about being able to grow and being able to help others," says Boy Scout Robert Bartlemay of Queen Creek.

For decades, the Boy Scouts of America have been "Scouting for Food." This weekend alone, they hope to gather over 1 million pounds of food in Arizona to supply food for three major food banks across the state.

"Our stores get a little depleted this time of year," Richins explained. "So the Boys Scout food drive is the big shot in the arm for us; it will get us all the way until May when the letter carriers food drive happens and that usually gets us through the summer. So those two food drives are really important but the Boy Scouts [drive] is the biggest," adds Richins.

The Boy Scouts vice president of Marketing Dan Drake says the Scouts hand-delivered empty bags last weekend to households throughout the Valley. This weekend they are picking up those bags -- now filled with non-perishable food -- taking them to United Food Bank.

"We hope that we get our 1 million pounds and we hope that the people of this state who aren't as fortunate get a million pounds worth of food," says Drake.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.