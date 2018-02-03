Family remembers murder victim, asks for help finding killer

Family of Frederick ask the public to come forward with anything that could help. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Picture from the scene where Frederick and another man where found. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The family of a murder victim spoke out Saturday morning, begging the public to help police find their loved one's killer.

According to Frederick Eriven’s mother, Kellie McDaniel Davis, he was a happy, regular young man who cared deeply about his family and friends.

“Frederick liked being around his family and having his family around him,” Davis said. “He was generally concerned about his family and his friends.”

Eriven’s cousin, Armand Woodson, said that he was multidimensional and was always seeking out ways to grow and better himself.

“That’s the reason why this hurts so much; Frederick was such a positive person and had a lot going for him,” said Woodson.

Daniel Eriven, the victim's younger brother, said that his brother was his idol growing up.

“He was just a really loving person; he had such a genuine spirit," he said. "His smile was everything; it lit up the whole world.”

Eriven was found dead alongside Marcel Cowans in a parked vehicle in west Phoenix last month.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix PD investigates double homicide after 2 men found dead in car]

“When I got the phone call from his father that the detective said that our son might be deceased. You know, it was exactly how it is on television; I screamed and hollered. Then I was driven home and I was in denial,” said Davis. “I’m turned inside out; nothing is the same. Nothing feels the same, nothing tastes the same, nothing looks the same. I can’t stay so busy to get ahead of the grief and the hurt. I can stay pretty busy but it always catches up.”

[WATCH: Mom of murder victim says son's death makes her feel "inside out"]

[WATCH: Brother of homicide victim asks public to come forward with information]

Daniel said he doesn’t get too much sleep anymore because he is thinking about this all the time and missing his older brother.

Like Cowans' family, Eriven’s relatives are asking anyone who knows anything to help with the investigation.

[RELATED: Family of murder victim make tearful plea for help finding killer]

“There’s people out there that know what happened; they knew what happened. They knew before it happened. If they just had a shred of human decency in their body, they would come forward,” said Eriven’s uncle, Gerald L Anderson.

Davis says that nothing is too small or irrelevant.

“Whatever you thought was off that day, just call it in," Davis pleaded. "If it’s not related, they won’t use it. If it is, it’s one more piece to the puzzle.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.