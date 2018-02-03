Decluttering? Downsizing? What to sell in 2018 to make some money

If you’re looking to make a little extra money, look no further than your own home. You might have some treasures to sell.

[WATCH: How you can declutter your closet and save money]

Auctioneer Josh Levine showed our Line DeFlorias five categories that he believes will do well in the weeks and months to come.

Modern and contemporary art

While the demand for other art has been dropping, the contemporary market is increasing.

“Although art is all about a name, or in other words the artist, you'd have to live under a rock to not have heard about these soaring numbers,” Levine said.

Guitars (and other musical instruments)

The demand continues to be strong in this area.

Levine said a rare Gibson Korina Flying V sold for $180,000 at his auction house last year and the market continues to climb.

“But it's not just guitars, vintage saxophones, trumpets, synthesizers and the like have all seen steady growth.

Cars

“Vintage cars continue to perform well, though the market keeps shifting up as the cars from the ‘60s and ‘70s begin to outperform those of their predecessors,” Levine explained. “The law of demand has overtaken this and many other markets.”

Some of the older cars are starting to draw lower prices as demand for '80s models increases.

Guns

“Guns have been going nuts,” Levine said. That’s particularly true of antique models.

Mid-century modern furniture

“Arizona was booming in the ‘50s and ‘60s so there’s a lot of [mid-century] modern furniture here,” Levine said.

[RELATED: Brandon Lee's mid-century modern dream home is 'Haver haven']

[WATCH: Downsize your home with Vicki Norris]

Whatever you decide to sell, Levine said it’s essential to have a professional take a look and help you determine the value.

J. Levine Auction & Appraisal will be hosting a free appraisal day on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at its Scottsdale Quarter location.

For more information, call 480-935-2052 or check out JLevines.com.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.