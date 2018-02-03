Possible wrong-way crash closes portion of EB Loop 202 in Chandler

The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan were closed for a time Saturday between Northern Avenue and McQueen Road in Chandler due to a crash that happened just before 7 a.m.

"This was reported as a wrong-way collision," according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety Duty Office. "It has not been determined whether it will be an actual wrong-way collision."

DPS described the wreck as "a serious injury collision."

The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted that traffic was being turned around to exit at Arizona Avenue.

If you're stuck in the backup, traffic is being turned around to exit at Arizona Ave. https://t.co/eA0uTeOcgB — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 3, 2018

L-202 Santan closure update: All eastbound traffic is now exiting at Arizona Ave because of a crash. You can return to the highway at McQueen. No estimated time to reopen. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/NG1hooVtbu — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 3, 2018

