Motorcyclist hurt following crash in Glendale

A motorcycle crash closed a stretch of a major Glendale Street Saturday morning, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The crash occurred just after 4:30 a.m. near the area of 49th and Northern avenues.

According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling on 49th Ave and according to witness statements may have failed to stop at Northern Avenue where he was struck by a vehicle.

The motorcyclist was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northern Avenue was closed from 43rd to 51st avenues but has since been reopened.

