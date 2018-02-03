Armor piercing ammunition found in Las Vegas shooter's room; Mesa man charged

A Mesa man who sold ammunition to Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock has been charged with conspiring to manufacture and sell a certain kind of ammunition without a license. Las Vegas Police have not said whether that specific ammunition was fired in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

[RELATED: Mesa man who sold ammo to Vegas shooter has been charged]

Douglas Haig is accused of manufacturing and selling armor piercing bullets without a license.

"He said he was going to go out to the desert and put on a light show either with or for his friends," Haig said at a press conference with attorney Marc Victor Friday morning. "I can’t remember if he used with or for."

[READ MORE: Mesa ammo dealer to comment on experience with Las Vegas gunman]

According to the federal complaint obtained by Arizona's Family Friday afternoon, Haig sold Paddock hundreds of rounds of tracer ammunition in September of last year, less than two weeks before the Las Vegas massacre. Two unfired cartridges found in Paddock's Mandalay Bay hotel room were 'armor piercing/incendiary bullets' with Haig's fingerprints on them.

"I had no contribution to what Paddock did," Haig said Friday morning.

It is unclear whether he and his attorney knew of the charge at the time of the press conference.

[READ MORE: Mesa ammo dealer talks about interaction with Vegas shooter]

"I had no way to see into his mind, the product that I sold him had absolutely nothing to do with what he did."

We spoke with an attorney with knowledge of armor piercing bullets.

"The law defines it as a round where the bullet itself is made of one substance like pure copper or pure steel," said Attorney James Arrowood. He said armor-piercing rounds are legal for rifles for sporting practice, but illegal for handguns.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Las Vegas Shooting]

"If people were just making armor piercing rounds, it would certainly put our police at a great disadvantage," Arrowood said. He added you have to have a license to manufacture and sell them, which the FBI claims Haig did not have.

We’ve tried reaching out to Haig's attorney since this press conference but haven’t heard back.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.