Armor piercing ammunition found in Las Vegas shooter's room; Mesa man charged

Armor piercing ammunition found in Las Vegas shooter's room; Mesa man chargedPosted: Updated:
CBS 5 Investigates: Chemist claims breast implants make some women sick
As part of an ongoing investigation, CBS 5's Kris Pickel followed three women with breast implants who claim they were suffering from numerous health symptoms, all of which disappeared after the implants removed.More >
5 fire department employees disciplined over Burton Barr Central Library flooding
An internal investigation revealed five Phoenix Fire and Medical Department employees knew its fire sprinkler system didn't meet fire code and didn't do anything to fix it.More >
DPS: NB Loop 101 reopens following wrong-way crash in Mesa
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a wrong-way crash that has closed northbound Loop 101 in Mesa.More >
Nurse calls out sick because of flu, fired for violating hospital attendance policy
The flu season at the beginning of 2018 has been worse than normal across the United States, even for the people charged with keeping us safe and healthy when we go to the hospital.More >
Scottsdale restaurant fights back against Yelpers
An owner of a burger place in Scottsdale is lashing out against bad Yelp reviews.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumers say they're 'heated' over escalating gas bills
3 On Your Side has received inquiries from viewers wondering why their Southwest Gas bill spiked, even though they believed they weren't using much gas because of the warmer winter weather this season.More >
Mesa man who sold ammo to Vegas shooter has been charged
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets.More >
Mom dies from flu after hospital sends her home
On Saturday, January 13, Tandy Harmon was an energetic maid of honor, running around with her best friend and making last-minute wedding preparations.More >
Colorado family devastated after beloved horse found dismembered
People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) announced Wednesday that it is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest an animal death case in Colorado.More >
Golfers growing tired of bad fan behavior at the 16th hole at the Waste Management Open
Every golf fan should experience the 16th hole at the TPC Scottsdale. Its always a wild environment with fans savoring the golf and letting loose. Fans cheer non-stop and you have to expect the unexpected like theatrics.More >
Shooter says he is 'free at last' after expulsion from state House of Reps
Don Shooter told us he was "free at last," hours after being expelled from the State House of Representatives.More >
Lindsey Reiser is a Scottsdale native and an award-winning multimedia journalist.
Click to learn more about Lindsey
Lindsey returned to the Valley in 2010 after covering border and immigration issues in El Paso, TX. While in El Paso she investigated public corruption, uncovered poor business practices, and routinely reported on the violence across the border.
Lindsey feels honored to have several awards under her belt, including a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Award, Hearst Journalist Award, and several National Broadcast Education Association Awards.
Lindsey is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and she currently serves as a mentor to journalism students. She studied for a semester in Alicante, Spain and also earned a degree in Spanish at ASU.
She is proud to serve as a member of United Blood Services’ Community Leadership Council, a volunteer advisory board for the UBS of Arizona.
Glendale PD: 2-year-old girl dies after pulled from pool
A 2-year-old girl has died after she was pulled from a pool Friday evening at a home in Glendale, police said.More >
Armor piercing ammunition found in Las Vegas shooter's room; Mesa man charged
A Mesa man who sold ammunition to Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock has been charged with conspiring to manufacture and sell a certain kind of ammunition without a license.More >
Special fitness class keeps people with Down syndrome active
Sometimes getting healthy is not so easy, especially for people with disabilities. For many of them, the gym can be an overwhelming place.More >
CBS 5 Investigates: Chemist claims breast implants make some women sick
As part of an ongoing investigation, CBS 5's Kris Pickel followed three women with breast implants who claim they were suffering from numerous health symptoms, all of which disappeared after the implants removed.More >
Breast Implant Illness: A search for answers
The FDA says breast implants are safe. But a Canadian chemist’s research shows something different. CBS 5’s Kris Pickel traveled to Canada to meet the expert who says he knows what may be making some women sick. Full story: http://bit.ly/2DYnlLvMore >
VIDEO: Impairment suspected in wrong-way crash on NB Loop 101
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said impairment is likely a factor in a wrong-way crash on NB Loop 101.More >
RAW VIDEO: Father lunges at Larry Nassar in court before being restrained
The father of three daughters who were abused by Larry Nassar tried to attack the former doctor in an Eaton County, Michigan, court Friday before he was tackled and arrested by security. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: 2 people transported after wrong-way crash in Mesa
Two people were transported after a wrong-way crash on northbound Loop 101 in Mesa. STORY: http://bit.ly/2GFyu5yMore >
VIDEO: Rep. Shooter says he was kicked out of state House for political reasons
Rep. Don Shooter said he was expelled from the state House because of his investigations into political corruption and dark money. (Thursday, February 1, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Crowd reacts after streaker runs across field at Phoenix Open
A streaker stole the show at the Phoenix Open Wednesday afternoon in Scottsdale. (January 31, 2018)More >
