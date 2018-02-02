Mesa police investigate homicide at nail salon

Posted: Updated:
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Police are investing a homicide at a Mesa nail salon.

It happened Friday evening at a strip mall near Baseline and Ellsworth.

At least one person was confirmed dead.

Information is still very limited.

We will update this page as we learn more.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.