Glendale PD: 2-year-old girl dies after pulled from pool

A 2-year-old girl has died after she was pulled from a pool Friday evening at a home in Glendale, police said.

Paramedics responded to a drowning call near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, according the Glendale Fire Department.

Firefighters said the girl was not breathing. She was transported to Banner Estrella Medical Center.

The girl was later pronounced dead, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Police said there were a lot of people at the house and they somehow lost track of the girl. Police said there is a pool gate but it's unknown how the child got into the pool.

No additional information was immediately available.

