High school assistant principal put on leave for offensive language

A high school assistant principal has been put on leave after reports that he used offensive language with students.

It happened at Poston Butte High School.

The Florence Unified School District said it received a report Friday about offensive language being used by assistant principal Todd Dearden during a conversation with students. The District says it has discovered that the claims were true

Dearden is now on leave pending investigation.

Below is the letter sent home to parents from the Florence Unified School District:

Dear Poston Butte Parents,

This morning, we received a report of offensive language being used by a school administrator in a conversation with students. After investigating the claims, we discovered these claims to be true. The Florence Unified School District does not take these claims lightly and an Assistant Principal has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the full investigation. If you have any questions, please contact Poston Butte High School Administration.

Respectfully,

Chris Knutsen



Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.