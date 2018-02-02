Wild crime spree through Phoenix, Scottsdale ends with arrest on top of house

A break-in, burglary and attempted kidnapping.

A suspect is in custody following a crazy crime spree that started at a Phoenix apartment complex Wednesday night, then ended with the suspect arrested on the roof of a home in Scottsdale.

Kevin Stark is facing a laundry list of criminal charges.

According to court records, Stark's first stop was at the Phoenix apartment of Kena Valencia near Camelback Road and 15th Avenue.

Valencia said she was watching TV with her roommate when suddenly there was a bang on the door.

They didn't answer.

Moments later, Valencia said that Stark grabbed a fire extinguisher, climbed around their 2nd floor ledge and smashed his way through their kitchen window.

"We were obviously fearing for our lives," said Valencia. "It was like fight or flight at that moment, so we got the opportunity to run out the other door and we just flew downstairs."

The intruder took off as well, running downstairs into the parking lot, where he reportedly shoved another woman into a fence and demanded her car keys.

She said no..

That's when police said the suspect ran into a neighborhood a couple blocks away and climbed in the window of a house and grabbed a knife.

Michael John and his roommate were home at the time and said the guy threatened him and wanted his car.

"This whole time he's yelling at me to me your keys," said John. As soon as I saw the knife I just gave him my keys. I wasn't going to have anything further to do with him."

Stark had his first appearance in court following his arrest.

Stark was arrested at a house in Scottsdale, where he was spotted on the roof, possibly high on drugs, according to police.

"It's definitely something you don't think is going to happen to you," said Valencia.

