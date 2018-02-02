Dirty Dining Feb. 2: Car battery spotted on food prep table next to spices

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Mr. Cook’s Chinese Cuisine

3208 E. Cactus Road

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

An Employee eating lunch on food prep table.

Liquid medicine and pill bottle on top of ice maker.



Subway

15560 Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd

Scottsdale

5 violations

Among the violations:

Cheese not kept at proper temperature.

Employee not washing hands properly.

Olympus Pizza

1211 N. Country Club Drive

Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:

Ant and roach spray where it doesn't belong.

Dried food debris in a microwave.

A car battery stored on a prep table with spices and seasonings.

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores



America’s Taco Shop

2041 N. 7th Street

Phoenix

85006



Krazy Sub 2

1211 N. Country Club Drive

Mesa

85201



Coco’s

9801 W. Bell Road

Sun City

85351



Circle K

7510 W Peoria Ave

Peoria

85029



Los Reyes De La Torta

4333 W. Indian School Road

Phoenix

85031



Filibertos

13821 W. Glendale Ave

Glendale

85307

