Dirty Dining Feb. 2: Car battery spotted on food prep table next to spices

Dirty Dining Feb. 2: Car battery spotted on food prep table next to spicesPosted: Updated:
-
CBS 5 Investigates: Chemist claims breast implants make some women sick
As part of an ongoing investigation, CBS 5's Kris Pickel followed three women with breast implants who claim they were suffering from numerous health symptoms, all of which disappeared after the implants removed.More >
5 fire department employees disciplined over Burton Barr Central Library flooding
An internal investigation revealed five Phoenix Fire and Medical Department employees knew its fire sprinkler system didn't meet fire code and didn't do anything to fix it.More >
DPS: NB Loop 101 reopens following wrong-way crash in Mesa
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a wrong-way crash that has closed northbound Loop 101 in Mesa.More >
Nurse calls out sick because of flu, fired for violating hospital attendance policy
The flu season at the beginning of 2018 has been worse than normal across the United States, even for the people charged with keeping us safe and healthy when we go to the hospital.More >
Scottsdale restaurant fights back against Yelpers
An owner of a burger place in Scottsdale is lashing out against bad Yelp reviews.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumers say they're 'heated' over escalating gas bills
3 On Your Side has received inquiries from viewers wondering why their Southwest Gas bill spiked, even though they believed they weren't using much gas because of the warmer winter weather this season.More >
Mesa man who sold ammo to Vegas shooter has been charged
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets.More >
Mom dies from flu after hospital sends her home
On Saturday, January 13, Tandy Harmon was an energetic maid of honor, running around with her best friend and making last-minute wedding preparations.More >
Colorado family devastated after beloved horse found dismembered
People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) announced Wednesday that it is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest an animal death case in Colorado.More >
Golfers growing tired of bad fan behavior at the 16th hole at the Waste Management Open
Every golf fan should experience the 16th hole at the TPC Scottsdale. Its always a wild environment with fans savoring the golf and letting loose. Fans cheer non-stop and you have to expect the unexpected like theatrics.More >
Shooter says he is 'free at last' after expulsion from state House of Reps
Don Shooter told us he was "free at last," hours after being expelled from the State House of Representatives.More >
Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.
Click to learn more about Jason.
He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.
Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.
An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.
His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.
Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.
-
Glendale PD: 2-year-old girl dies after pulled from pool
A 2-year-old girl has died after she was pulled from a pool Friday evening at a home in Glendale, police said.More >
Armor piercing ammunition found in Las Vegas shooter's room; Mesa man charged
A Mesa man who sold ammunition to Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock has been charged with conspiring to manufacture and sell a certain kind of ammunition without a license.More >
Special fitness class keeps people with Down syndrome active
Sometimes getting healthy is not so easy, especially for people with disabilities. For many of them, the gym can be an overwhelming place.More >
CBS 5 Investigates: Chemist claims breast implants make some women sick
As part of an ongoing investigation, CBS 5's Kris Pickel followed three women with breast implants who claim they were suffering from numerous health symptoms, all of which disappeared after the implants removed.More >
How Dirty Dining startedMore>>
Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it
CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.More >
