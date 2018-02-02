Dirty Dining Feb. 2: Car battery spotted on food prep table next to spices

We go through every restaurant that's been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list.
PHOENIX

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Mr. Cook’s Chinese Cuisine
3208 E. Cactus Road
Phoenix
4 violations

Among the violations:

  • An Employee eating lunch on food prep table.
  • Liquid medicine and pill bottle on top of ice maker.


Subway
15560 Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale
5 violations

Among the violations:

  • Cheese not kept at proper temperature.
  • Employee not washing hands properly.

Olympus Pizza
1211 N. Country Club Drive
Mesa
5 violations

Among the violations:

  • Ant and roach spray where it doesn't belong.
  • Dried food debris in a microwave.
  • A car battery stored on a prep table with spices and seasonings.

----------------------------------------------

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores


America’s Taco Shop
2041 N. 7th Street
Phoenix
85006


Krazy Sub 2
1211 N. Country Club Drive
Mesa
85201


Coco’s
9801 W. Bell Road
Sun City
85351


Circle K
7510 W Peoria Ave
Peoria
85029


Los Reyes De La Torta
4333 W. Indian School Road
Phoenix
85031


Filibertos
13821 W. Glendale Ave
Glendale
85307

Jason Barry

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

