Brave Soul Blankets offers comfort to young adults fighting life-altering illnesses

Melaney Niemiec created the nonprofit Brave Soul Blankets with hopes the blankets she makes bring comfort to young adults battling a life-altering illness like her.

The 24-year-old Scottsdale woman learned two years ago she had an autoimmune disease. She carries a backpack filled with the nutrients needed to survive. They’re connected to numerous tubes that are attached to her body.

“My digestive system does not function normally, so I have to rely on a feeding tube and a lot of medications,” she explained.

Niemiec was a practicing pediatric nurse before she got sick.

While in and out of the hospital as a patient, she realized how isolating it could be for someone her age.

“I saw a need for people who are older because there’s not a lot of organization that give to people who are sick and older than 18,” said Niemiec.

So she decided to sew blankets and give them to patients battling life-altering illnesses like cystic fibrosis, epilepsy and cancer between the ages of 18 to 35 for free.

“Having your blanket is so much cozier than the stark scratchy hospital blanket,” she explained. “You don’t want that. You want something cozy and soft to snuggle up in when doctors are coming into your room and poking you.”

Each blanket can be customized to the patient’s favorite colors.

“Having something that’s specifically yours, something made just for you,” said Niemiec. “Reminds you that someone is thinking of you and you’re not alone in your fight.”

Niemiec said people can receive her blankets by nomination and meeting a few criteria.

For more information, visit bravesoulinc.com. You can also read more about Niemiec here.

