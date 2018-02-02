District plans move into century-old school building

Renovations are nearing completion to convert a century-old school building in central Arizona into a school district's headquarters.

The Daily Courier reports the Prescott Unified School District is planning to relocate administrative employees into the Washington School in March following the nearly $400,000 in renovations to the downtown Prescott building.

Workers have refinished dark maple floors, converted classrooms into office spaces and repurposed the former second-floor library into a conference room.

The brick building on Gurley Street has housed the district's Discovery Gardens preschool since 2015. The preschool will continue to operate in the building out of two classrooms on the first floor and in a rear annex.

The district's Family Resource Center relocated into the building last fall, moving into an office space above the gym.

