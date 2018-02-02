Golfers growing tired of bad fan behavior at the 16th hole at the Waste Management Open

The 16th hole has a new look at the TPC Scottsdale. The walls are now all white inside the arena.

The 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open is reflective of how much the tournament has grown. (Source: Waste Management Phoenix Open)

Every golf fan should experience the 16th hole at the TPC Scottsdale. Its always a wild environment with fans savoring the golf and letting loose.

Fans cheer non-stop and you have to expect the unexpected, like theatrics.

When I was on hand, I saw a group of fans dressed up as famous wrestlers and another in a girl's dress. They'll chant a golfer's name, cheer a player after a great shot, and berate them after a bad shot.

Players know what they're getting into every time they step into the enclosed stadium. "I was a little more nervous than I was at the Masters when I was an amateur, I'll tell you that," said Bryson DeChambeau.

"It’s as good as it comes, bad if you hit a bad shot and good you get the best reaction of your life," said former Sun Devil John Rahm.

Players know what their getting into when they enter the 16th pleasure dome. What they will no longer accept is inappropriate behavior by unruly spectators.

"I was a little disappointed by the stuff that was said [by the fans]. You know, I don't want negativity. Leave the heckling to a minimum and make it fun," said Rickie Fowler.

"There are some fans that take it too far and they should be booted out of this tournament right away," said Billy Horschel

"We're going to have more people at 16 to make sure we identify those fans that are creating problems and going to get them out," said Waste Management Open Tournament Chairman Carlos Sugich.

"You can't kick people out because they’re going to leave and someone else is going to come in and do the exact same thing," said Rahm

The motto of the 'people's open' is be a great fan today, respect the other fans, respect the players and respect the game, because if you don't, you don't belong at the 16th hole, or anywhere else on the course.

