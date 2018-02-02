Arizona Arrabiata Sauce, My Meatballs and Simple Italian Toss Salad

Arizona Arrabiata Sauce

The Classic Arrabiata Sauce or “Angry Sauce” made with sweet San Marzano tomatoes, garlic and with a spicy kick. Simple, yet so delicious!

Servings:4

Ingredients

1 medium yellow onion minced

6 cloves garlic minced

2 X 28 oz can San Marzano Tomatoes whole

1/4 cup Queen Creek Olive Mill Chile Olive Oil

1 bay leaf

sea salt to taste

15 leaves basil torn

Instructions

In a large heavy bottom sauce pan heat up the Chili Olive Oil oil and sauté the onion with a pinch of sea salt until translucent, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and let it cook only for a few seconds until aromatic, do not brown!

In a large bowl crush the tomatoes with your hands. Transfer them to the pot with the onions and garlic and bring to a simmer. Add the bay leaf and basil leaves and partially cover with a lid. Allow the sauce to simmer away on low flame for about 1 hour until thick and concentrated in flavor. Make sure to stir often! Season with sea salt.



My Meatballs

These are the best meatballs ever because they are cooked into the sauce…really, they will melt in your mouth!

Ingredients

1 lb. ground beef (85/15)

1 1b. ground Pork

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 eggs

1/2 cup freshly grated Romano cheese (optional)

4 sprigs chopped Italian flat leaf parsley

salt and ground black pepper to taste

2 cups Italian Bread crumbs

1 cup Greek Yogurt

Directions

Combine beef and pork in a large bowl. Add garlic, eggs, cheese, parsley, salt and pepper and yogurt.

Blend bread crumbs into meat mixture. The mixture should be very moist but still hold its shape if rolled into meatballs. Loosely shape into meatballs, do not overwork.

Drop the meatballs into simmering pasta sauce, be careful when stirring or you will risk breaking the meatballs. Continue cooking in the simmering sauce for another 20- 25 minutes.



Simple Italian Toss Salad

The classic vinaigrette is very simple -- oil, vinegar, salt, pepper and herbs. You can use your favorite greens to accompany this salad. In this recipe I chose to use arugula.

Ingredients

For the Italian Vinaigrette

1/4 cup Queen Creek Olive Mill White Balsamic Vinegar

3 garlic cloves, minced.

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons dried Italian seasoning herbs

3/4 cup Queen Creek Olive Mill Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

Toss with 4 cups of baby arugula.