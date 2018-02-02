Best consumer deals in FebruaryPosted: Updated:
Best consumer deals in February
According to Consumer Reports, February is one of the best months to find a deal on mattresses. Depending on the manufacturer and type of mattress, deals can range from 20% to 40% off during February.
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.
Consumers say they're 'heated' over escalating gas bills
3 On Your Side has received inquiries from viewers wondering why their Southwest Gas bill spiked, even though they believed they weren't using much gas because of the warmer winter weather this season.
3 On Your Side recoups $11K during January
3 On Your Side recoups $11K for our viewers during January.
Update: Solar customer gets refund
When 3 On Your Side contacted Sunrun for an explanation, the company said the woman was simply put on the wrong solar plan.
Fake contractor accused of ripping off his neighbors
Residents in Verrado say they can't believe their own neighbor took their money and abandoned their projects.
New items make the latest Consumer Reports recall list
Vehicle, li-ion laptop batteries, ladders and dishwashers from numerous manufacturers are on the latest Consumer Reports recall list. Do you have any of the affected products?
Tempe woman says her vehicle unexpectedly burst into flames
A Tempe family says their car unexpectedly caught fire and they want answers from the manufacturer. However, they say the car maker brushed them off. Fortunately, the family wasn't injured when their Kia Sorrento caught fire.
Phoenix family believes mortgage company 'double dipped' $14K
Family members say their mortgage company was withdrawing money electronically every month while they were sending checks to a different lender.
Alert: Businesses targeted by tax scam
Cybercriminals are trying to trick payroll employees who work for businesses in a scam that first surfaced last tax season and is already getting traction this year.
Be careful when searching online for customer service help numbers
A woman got a fake customer service number when she tried to Google search for one and she wants other people to be careful online.
CBS 5 Investigates: Chemist claims breast implants make some women sick
As part of an ongoing investigation, CBS 5's Kris Pickel followed three women with breast implants who claim they were suffering from numerous health symptoms, all of which disappeared after the implants removed.
5 fire department employees disciplined over Burton Barr Central Library flooding
An internal investigation revealed five Phoenix Fire and Medical Department employees knew its fire sprinkler system didn't meet fire code and didn't do anything to fix it.
DPS: NB Loop 101 reopens following wrong-way crash in Mesa
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a wrong-way crash that has closed northbound Loop 101 in Mesa.
Nurse calls out sick because of flu, fired for violating hospital attendance policy
The flu season at the beginning of 2018 has been worse than normal across the United States, even for the people charged with keeping us safe and healthy when we go to the hospital.
Scottsdale restaurant fights back against Yelpers
An owner of a burger place in Scottsdale is lashing out against bad Yelp reviews.
Consumers say they're 'heated' over escalating gas bills
3 On Your Side has received inquiries from viewers wondering why their Southwest Gas bill spiked, even though they believed they weren't using much gas because of the warmer winter weather this season.More >
Colorado family devastated after beloved horse found dismembered
People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) announced Wednesday that it is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest an animal death case in Colorado.
Mom dies from flu after hospital sends her home
On Saturday, January 13, Tandy Harmon was an energetic maid of honor, running around with her best friend and making last-minute wedding preparations.
Shooter says he is 'free at last' after expulsion from state House of Reps
Don Shooter told us he was "free at last," hours after being expelled from the State House of Representatives.
Police: Children were beaten, forced to eat dog poop for months
The children -- ages 8, 9 and 10 -- were assaulted with "an electronic control device" and beaten by two women using belts and extension cords, police said.
Topless beachgoers: Ban is unconstitutional, discriminatory
RAW VIDEO: Father lunges at Larry Nassar in court before being restrained
The father of three daughters who were abused by Larry Nassar tried to attack the former doctor in an Eaton County, Michigan, court Friday before he was tackled and arrested by security.
Find greatest eats on grass at WM Phoenix Open
It takes a big crew to feed the masses at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Mesa man who sold ammo to Vegas shooter has been charged
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been charged with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets.
CBS 5 Investigates: Chemist claims breast implants make some women sick
As part of an ongoing investigation, CBS 5's Kris Pickel followed three women with breast implants who claim they were suffering from numerous health symptoms, all of which disappeared after the implants removed.
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Breast Implant Illness: A search for answers
The FDA says breast implants are safe. But a Canadian chemist's research shows something different. CBS 5's Kris Pickel traveled to Canada to meet the expert who says he knows what may be making some women sick.
VIDEO: Impairment suspected in wrong-way crash on NB Loop 101
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said impairment is likely a factor in a wrong-way crash on NB Loop 101.
VIDEO: 2 people transported after wrong-way crash in Mesa
RAW VIDEO: Father lunges at Larry Nassar in court before being restrained
The father of three daughters who were abused by Larry Nassar tried to attack the former doctor in an Eaton County, Michigan, court Friday before he was tackled and arrested by security.
VIDEO: Rep. Shooter says he was kicked out of state House for political reasons
Rep. Don Shooter said he was expelled from the state House because of his investigations into political corruption and dark money. (Thursday, February 1, 2018)
VIDEO: Wrong-way crash injures at least 2 on NB Loop 101
