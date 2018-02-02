3 On Your Side

Best consumer deals in February

According to Consumer Reports, February is one of the best months to find a deal on mattresses.

Depending on the manufacturer and type of mattress, deals can range from 20% to 40% off during February.

Another bargain: Televisions. Deals on big screen TVs started in January but they continue into the first week of February, so be on the lookout.

February is also a good time to find deals on Humidifiers. If you're running your heat, the inside of your home dries out and humidifiers can help replace the lost moisture in the air. Cool and warm mist humidifiers are almost always on sale.

If you are doing a little home remodeling or sprucing up, you're in luck. In February you'll find great deals on Interior Paint:

Consumer Reports says that the best performing paint isn't necessarily the most expensive paint, so try a few different ones.

You'll also find deals on Perfume and cologne. Due to Valentine’s Day, manufacturers don't necessarily lower prices. However, they usually offer smaller version at deeply discounted price.

And finally, if you're headed up to Flagstaff anytime soon, February is the best month to buy snow gear. Snowboards, ski equipment and winter clothes are always marked down until they're gone.

