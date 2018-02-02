ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Feb. 2-5)

There will be limited restrictions for improvement projects along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Feb. 2-5), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

Drivers should allow extra travel time, use caution and consider alternate routes if necessary while the following freeway restrictions are in place:

Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Thunderbird Road and Grand Avenue (US 60) in Peoria from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 3) for barrier wall repairs. Northbound Loop 101 HOV lane also closed in the same area. DETOUR: Please use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Please use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the work zone. Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) in East Valley closed overnight from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 3) for freeway lighting maintenance. DETOUR: Consider exiting westbound Loop 202 to northbound Alma School Road and using westbound McKellips Road to access northbound Loop 101.

Consider exiting westbound Loop 202 to northbound Alma School Road and using westbound McKellips Road to access northbound Loop 101. Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed briefly overnight between Van Buren Street and Priest Drive from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 4) for overhead utility line installation. Loop 202 will be closed intermittently for up to 15 minutes each time. The eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Van Buren Street and westbound on-ramp at Priest Drive will be closed when freeway traffic is temporarily stopped. DETOUR: Please be prepared for slowing or stopped traffic.

Please be prepared for slowing or stopped traffic. Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to one lane overnight between Power and Higley roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 4) for guardrail installation project. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and use caution when approaching and traveling through the work zone.

When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including future weekend restriction information. Another great way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

