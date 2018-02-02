Phoenix PD: Suspect in custody after home invasion spree

Kevin Stark, 24, arrested on armed robbery charges after going on a home invasion spree in Phoenix. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Phoenix police arrested a suspect Wednesday who they say tried to rob four victims in one night in a home invasion spree.

According to court documents, the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Kevin Stark, began his spree at an apartment complex near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road where he banged on a victim's door demanding the victim's car keys.

When the victim did not open the door, documents state that Stark broke the back window and climbed into the apartment. The victim fled the apartment.

Police say Stark did not find any car keys so he made his way to the parking lot where he saw a second victim; a female unloading groceries from her car.

The victim and witnesses said that Stark demanded her car keys but the victim refused and the two fought, causing the victim to be pushed to the ground.

Witnesses saw this and said when they tried to confront him, Stark ran away.

Documents state that Stark then made his way to a house where two men were inside. Stark got into the house through an open kitchen window and grabbed a knife from the counter and threatened the two men, demanding they give him their car keys, police say.

The victims gave him the keys and he left in their car.

Scottsdale police attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle accelerated and then collided with another car.

Officers said Stark exited the vehicle and ran but was located on a roof shortly after and taken into custody.

Stark admitted to stealing the car from a residence and threatening the two men. He was then turned over to Phoenix police custody.

Phoenix police say after Stark was read his rights, he also admitted to trying to rob the other two victims at the apartment complex. Documents state that Stark also told detectives that he had tried to rob his friend the night before.

When asked why he would do that to a friend, he said it was because of drugs.

Stark has been charged with armed robbery and burglary.

