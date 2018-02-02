APS partners with Red Cross to bring school supplies to those in need in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican kids can't contain their excitement upon the arrival of nerw school supplies

Arizona Public Service (APS) partnered with the American Red Cross this week to collect donated school supplies that are destined for the hurricane-ravaged island of Puerto Rico.

The supplies were donated by the children of Phoenix’s own Heard Elementary School and include everything from boxes of pens and pencils to folders, tissues and other classroom essentials.

Colin Williams of the American Red Cross says that the heartwarming gesture is sure to be appreciated on the island.

“What these boxes represent is just the best of human kindness. The fact that these school kids here organized a donation campaign, they collected all these school supplies, that’s a great thing for the future, knowing there are people out there that have not forgotten about the people in Puerto Rico.”

APS has a long history of cooperation with the American Red Cross, and currently maintains about 50 employees in Puerto Rico, trying to bring power back to the island.

“We got involved in this when our crews, through a mutual assistance agreement, were asked to go down and provide some relief, some help, to the electrical grid down there in Puerto Rico. We were contacted by the Red Cross who had the school supplies that were needing to go to Puerto Rico to support the relief effort, and APS decided that that was something that they really wanted to do and be a part of,” said APS manager of distribution maintenance, Franklin Sanderson.

And after 113 days and counting without power, Sanderson believes that it’s important to remember that thousands of Puerto Ricans are still struggling in their everyday lives.

“They’re without everything. There have been total schools demolished, there have been some that have different kinds of damage. But they need these school supplies just as much as they need anything else.”

