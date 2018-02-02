The Jr. Golf program in Arizona is alive and well

It's every golfers dream to hit that perfect shot on 16 in front of the loudest, rowdiest fans on the tour.

For Chaparral High seniors Mason Nam and Kelly Su, their fancy trick shots are just the start of a very bright future on the links.

Both are state champions, Kelly, a two-time repeat champion, and both are headed to college on golf scholarships with the ultimate goal of someday playing on the PGA and LPGA tours.



Kelly and Mason are both heavily involved in the Junior Golf Association of Arizona (JGAA) and can't say enough for what the program has done for them both on and off the greens.

Mason says he's been playing Jr. Golf since he was ten-years-old and its taught him not only the rules of golf, but how to handle the stress of the game.

Kelly says learning the game of golf has been as valuable as all the friendships she's made. Both Mason and Kelly have handicaps around plus two!



JGAA, in its 35th year, is for boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 18; usually about 30 of the young golfers involved get college scholarships every year.

Its all about teaching these kids life skills they can use on the course, or in anything else they do in life, says JGAA Executive Director, Scott McNevin.

JGAA gets money through various fund raisers throughout the year as well as from the Thunderbirds who of course put on the Waste Management Phoenix Open. For more information on Jr. Golf here in Arizona, go to JGAA.org

