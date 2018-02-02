No charges after Goodyear students unknowingly ingest pot

Goodyear police say no charges will be filed after five students at a charter school became ill from ingesting edible marijuana.

Authorities said Thursday that the gummy candies containing edible marijuana came from the home of one of the students but its origin is impossible to trace.

According to investigators, the student's family keeps a bowl with candy from family, friends, neighbors and leftovers from Halloween.

Police say there was no criminal intent by the student who brought the candy to Incito School on Tuesday.

The students, who are between the ages of 10 and 11, reported experiencing light-headedness and stomach aches.

None were hospitalized after being treated by firefighters.

Police say parents should remind their children not to accept candy from an unknown source.

