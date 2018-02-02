PD: 2 hospitalized following Phoenix double shooting

Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting early Friday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police say the incident took place near the area of Baseline Road and Central Avenue.

The two victims, an 18-year-old man and a 70-year-old man were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.

Phoenix police are investigating this case.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.