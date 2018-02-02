DPS: NB Loop 101 reopens following wrong-way crash in Mesa

Vehicles are exiting and re-entering at Guadalupe Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Northbound Loop 101 is closed at Guadalupe Road for the crash. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

DPS said five vehicles were involved. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

At least two people were transported from the scene. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a wrong-way crash that closed northbound Loop 101 in Mesa Friday morning.

Several units responded to the wrong-way collision on northbound Loop 101 at Guadalupe Road around 2:45 a.m. where a silver sedan was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Wrong-way drivers]

DPS said the crash involved five vehicles. Two of the vehicles were involved in the wrong-way crash and three others were involved in a secondary collision.

One of the vehicles rolled from the impact.

Four people were transported to a local hospital from the scene. One of them was transported in serious condition.

DPS said the silver sedan hit a car on the west median while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes which caused the other three cars to be involved in a secondary crash.

Impairment is suspected on the wrong-way driver.

ADOT said the Loop 202 on-ramps to northbound Loop 101 was closed to help reduce traffic.

Southbound lanes remained open in the area.

The area was reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m.

CLOSED: L-101 northbound at Guadalupe because of a rollover. Traffic can exit and reenter at Guadalupe. This will remain closed for most or all of the morning commute. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/APIW2Aj6M3 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 2, 2018

