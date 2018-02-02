Mesa ammo dealer to comment on experience with Las Vegas gunman

A Mesa man plans to speak out about his experience in selling ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Douglas Haig is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday morning in Chandler to discuss his sale to Stephen Paddock.

[PREVIOUS STORY: Mesa ammo dealer talks about interaction with Vegas shooter]

This week, Haig said he couldn't detect anything wrong with Paddock.

Haig was named as a "person of interest" in the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people.

[RELATED: Arizona man confirms selling ammo to Las Vegas shooter]

But a law enforcement official has since told The Associated Press that Haig isn't believed to have committed a federal crime or to have had any knowledge of the attack.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Las Vegas Shooting]

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It's unknown whether the ammunition Haig sold to Paddock was used in the attack.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.