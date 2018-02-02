Active investigation involving multiple agencies closes I-8 east of Gila Bend

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, an active investigation involving multiple agencies has closed Interstate 8 in both directions east of Gila Bend.

MCSO did not provide any further information on the investigation but said more details are expected in the morning.

I-8 is closed in both directions at milepost 135 east of Gila Bend for the police incident, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Eastbound drivers can take State Route 85 northbound in Gila Bend to Interstate 10 eastbound.

Westbound drivers can take State Route 84 northbound, which is south of Maricopa, to State Route 347 northbound to I-10 westbound into the Valley.

