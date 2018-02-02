Special needs basketball player sinks amazing 3-pointer

On the hardwood at Imagine Prep in surprise, the cheers get even louder when Derek Waggoner's name is announced. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hitting a three-pointer is impressive by any standard. So, when a special member of the team makes the shot, that makes it even more worth celebrating.

On the hardwood at Imagine Prep in Surprise, the cheers get even louder when Derek Waggoner's name is announced.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Sports]

"It's cool to be in varsity," said Waggoner.

The special needs freshman is known for his energy and enthusiasm.

"I love playing basketball," said Waggoner. "I have been shooting threes lately."

At a recent Friday night game versus West Phoenix, Waggoner made an impressive shot from nearly half-court.

"Everyone went wild, everyone in the stands, the team, the staff at the school," said Anthony Santana, Imagine Prep Senior and team Captain.

"It was the best day of my life," said Waggoner.

Tonight in their game against Southwest Leadership Academy, Waggoner and his teammates are still riding the high from that once-in-lifetime shot.

Waggoner even was able to start, showing everyone that obstacles can be overcome with a little bit of passion.

"Let's just say that he gives us the heart to play, he brings us all together," said Santana.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.