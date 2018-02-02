Ex-con Pays it Forward to Glendale police officer who changed his life

The impact Sgt. Jeff Daukus had can be felt from one neighborhood to the next. No one knows that more that Robert Read, an ex-con who butted heads with Sgt. Daukus a couple years ago and it changed his life. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Glendale Police Sgt. Jeff Daukus loves his job and it shows every time he puts on the uniform.



"I have people that I've encountered that their kids have come to me and said 'I remember you, and you treated my family decent,' and so now I am going to college," said Daukus.

"You can't get an award for that, but that's really why we do what we do."



During his 16 years on the force, Daukus has been instrumental in setting up community programs that help families, at-risk youth and local schools.



The impact he's had can be felt from one neighborhood to the next.

No one knows that more that Robert Read, an ex-con who butted heads with Sgt. Daukus a couple years ago and it changed his life.



"After he started breaking down my walls and he got to share his story, and get personal with me, I got to see past the uniform like he saw past my tattoos," said Read. "I realized we have a lot in common."



Read and Sgt. Daukus have become close friends, spending time with each others families while collaborating on community projects.



Read wanted to thank Sgt. Daukus for helping him turn his life around, so he reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Sgt. Daukus.

A CBS-5 news crew was there when Read surprised Daukus during a police briefing.

"Sgt. Daukus, I wanted to Pay it Forward to you," Read said. "You've made a huge difference in my life so I called CBS 5. There's a lot of sacrifice and I know it's because you give of yourself and to the community, and you never ever ask for anything in return. So on behalf of myself and my family and CBS 5, we would like to honor you with CBS 5's Pay it Forward award and present you with 500 bucks for you to give to Glendale PD's explorer program."

"You're my brother, you're my mentor, you're my friend," Read said.

