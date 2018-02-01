Valley Metro using stripes and signs to deter light rail fare jumpers

Valley Metro is adding stripes and signs to light rail stations to create a safer environment for passengers, but some riders question whether the additions will be effective and worth the money.

Orange lines reading “Paid Fare Zone” have been painted near the platforms at the Central/Roosevelt station and signs have been posted with a list of rules. Valley Metro says the additions to that station cost $7,100.

Valley Metro plans to make those additions to all 35 light rail stations, adding up to nearly a quarter-million dollars.

“It’s a good investment to make if our citizens and our riders can be safe,” says Valley Metro CEO Scott Smith.

The effort creates an enforcement zone for light rail security officers to cut down on fare jumpers and other disturbances.

“We’ve had an increase in, what I would call, irritating bad behavior,” says Smith. “We’re trying to put a lid on that.”

Over the years, passengers and light rail operators have expressed concerns about crime. However, some passengers doubt the stripes and signs will deter those who want to cause trouble.

“It’s just a line to be honest with you,” says passenger, Adrian Hernandez. “They pay a lot of money for the things we really don’t need.”

Smith says the new signage is not “a heavy-handed enforcement.” Instead he says the additions serve as a “reminder” to follow the rules and respect others.

The next installation of the paid fair zone striping will happen at the 19th Avenue/Dunlap station, and from there crews will work east.

