Scottsdale reveals flag design finalists

Scottsdale revealed its flag design finalists on Thursday.

Ten finalists that are now in the running to be the City’s official flag. The City asked several months for a new design that would become an easily recognized symbol of Scottsdale.

After receiving more than 200 designs, they want your help to decide the winner.

Which is your favorite?

You can go ahead and vote by going to www.scottsdaleaz.gov/city-flag-challenge.

You have until Feb. 28 to vote.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.