Shooter says he is 'free at last' after expulsion from state House of Reps

Don Shooter told us he was "free at last" hours after being expelled from the State House of Representatives.

"That guy is a good guy, he is an honest man, he did the best he could, I respect him a lot," Shooter said of the sexual harassment investigation. But it's because of that investigation, and his criticism of it, that Shooter is out of a job.

"The truth will come out," Shooter said outside his Phoenix home Thursday. "Go to my office. There's a little black binder that will tell you why this whole thing happened."

Shooter then called us back and said he had a copy of the binder and handed it to our crew.

In the binder provided by Shooter, he paints himself as a taxpayer watchdog, working to uncover potential corruption within state government, who pays a heavy political price. He outlines his attempts to find out why a multi-million dollar technology purchase wasn't open for a bid. He claims he threatened the Governor's Chief of Staff to use his subpoena power as Appropriations Chair to get to the bottom of it. Then, he said five days later, Representative Michelle Ugenti-Rita spoke to Arizona Family's Dennis Welch about being harassed by Shooter, and Shooter was removed from committee assignments and stripped of his subpoena power.

"It would not surprise me if promises of dark money were offered to Michelle’s congressional aspirations if she claims I sexually harassed her. And the rest, they say, is history," Shooter wrote in the binder's documents.

Ugenti-Rita was breaking her silence on sexual harassment at the capitol on social media before Shooter's said meeting with the Governor's office. A phone call to Ugenti-Rita Thursday was not answered.

"Free at last," Shooter said of the expulsion outside his Phoenix home. When asked what he would do next, he remarked, "See what the good Lord has in mind."

The Governor's Office sent us the following statement:

"Not only are these accusations completely false, but the person who is leveling them is absent even one kernel of credibility or integrity. It is time for Don Shooter to take full responsibility for his extremely inappropriate actions and stop blaming others."

