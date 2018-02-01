Dangerous hikes in Arizona

Arizona is home to some amazing scenery. From the Sonoran Desert to the Grand Canyon to the Petrified National Park. They are wonderful places for people to explore the outdoors. But if hikers are unprepared, some of the trails in the state can be dangerous. Below are the hikes that outdoor enthusiasts need to take extra precautions.

Bright Angel Trail, Grand Canyon

This trail in the Grand Canyon wouldn’t seem like a dangerous hike on the surface but there are hundreds of rescues to the Bright Angel Trail every year. With having water sources along the trail, hikers too often think it’s an easy hike and don’t bring water. However, the canyon traps heat so it can be 20 degrees hotter in the canyon compared to the rim.

Also, the 9.5-mile round trip has a vertical climb of 4,380 feet from rim to river so hikers also push themselves too hard. There is a specific crew dedicated to helping hikers on this trail.

Four Peaks/Brown’s Peak

The highest peak among the Four Peaks is Brown’s Peak and it’s no easy task to get to the top. At 7,657 feet, it can get snow during the winter months and shouldn’t be attempted at all when it’s storming. Near the top there are a lot of loose rocks that can hurt hikers and climbing up the “Scree Chute” can be tough for novice hikers.

Also, hidden cacti in the crevasses can turn any hike into a bad time.

Superstition Mountains

It’s not the beautiful views or great wildlife that bring hikers who have to be rescued to the Superstition Mountains. There are looking for a fairy tale, I mean a legend. A legend of a gold mine. The Lost Dutchman’s Gold Mine is said to be in the mountains somewhere and some hikers to this day go looking for it.

Those who do aren’t usually experienced hikers and are often not prepared for the difficult trails like Flatiron via Siphon Draw Trail and First Water Trail. Several of the people that have been rescued crews know on a first-name basis. It’s too easy to get lost or hurt. Some have died on the mountain looking for the gold, too.

Echo Canyon, Camelback Mountain

Camelback Mountain is arguably the most popular mountain in the Phoenix area and its Echo Canyon trail is one of the most dangerous. It’s tougher than the Cholla trail and many hikers are unprepared during the warm spring and fall months, especially out-of-towners. Last April, an 18-year-old fell about 100 feet and was hospitalized. The hike is extremely difficult, has lots of rocks and can be tough to stay on the trail. Dozens are rescued every year with many of them being unprepared.

Any trail during the summer & warm months

Camelback isn’t the only mountain that has rescues in the Valley. Hundreds of hikers in Phoenix and around the Valley are rescued because they are not prepared and underestimate the weather. The dry heat is deceptive and some don’t bring enough water. Hikers need to remember to hydrate, don’t push themselves and stay on the trails. Also, hydrate.

Tanque Verde Falls, Tucson

Just east of Tucson in the Rincon Mountains are the Tanque Verde Falls. While getting to the water and the canyon is easy, getting to the falls is a lot tougher. Dozens of people have died over the past few decades trying to get to the top or bottom of the main falls. Flash floods are also a danger. Twenty-six hikers were stranged in July of 2017 when a flash flood came through.

Seven Falls, Tucson

Another hike where people should worry about flash floods is Seven Halls. Inside Bear Canyon is a series of waterfalls and the trails to get there range from easy to mildly difficult. But in 2007, there was a flash flood that killed two people and left dozens stranded. Checking the weather, especially during the monsoon, is always a good idea.

Bell Rock, Sedona

While Bell Rock isn’t technically located in Sedona, it’s one of the best-known icons of Sedona but it can be a dangerous hike. If you don’t like heights there are several spots that can give you problems and some spots don’t have very good footing.

In 2015, a hiker fell 125 feet from Bell Rock and died. Another got trapped in a crevasse but he was only wearing shorts and sandals. Hikers need to be prepared.

This article is not intended to persuade people not to go hiking on these trails. Just use some hiking common sense and be careful.

