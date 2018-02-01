7-year-old girl hurt after falling off zip line at Ahwatukee indoor adventure park

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Urban Air is the Valley's hottest new attraction.

The indoor trampoline and adventure park opened in Ahwatukee last weekend, but it didn't take long for some parents to start raising concerns about the business' safety policies after a 7-year-old girl was hurt Tuesday night.

The second-grader was there with her grandmother, having fun on a zip line ride, when something went wrong.

The child fell off the Sky Rider attraction. She was rushed to the hospital with some serious injuries to her head and body.

The child is a student at Kyrene de La Sierra Elementary School in Ahwatukee.

Some parents and students are working to organize a fundraiser to help the little girl's family with medical bills.

Valerie Margherita is now thinking twice about taking her kids to an adventure or trampoline park.

"A lot of times you let your kids run around, with moms all together sitting and talking," said Margherita. "You think they're OK, but then now it's making me second-guess the safety. It's scary."

The Urban Air Management Team released this statement:

On Tuesday, January 30th at 6:20 PM we responded to an incident on our Sky Rider attraction. A female guest was transported to the hospital after falling from the ride. The attraction is currently closed and under thorough investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and her family during this time. Safety is at the heart of everything we do and we will evaluate all policies and procedures as we move forward.

A family member said the little girl remains in the hospital.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio