7-year-old girl hurt after falling off zip line at Ahwatukee indoor adventure park

7-year-old girl hurt after falling off zip line at Ahwatukee indoor adventure parkPosted: Updated:
CBS 5 Investigates: Chemist claims breast implants make some women sick
As part of an ongoing investigation, CBS 5's Kris Pickel followed three women with breast implants who claim they were suffering from numerous health symptoms, all of which disappeared after the implants removed.More >
5 fire department employees disciplined over Burton Barr Central Library flooding
An internal investigation revealed five Phoenix Fire and Medical Department employees knew its fire sprinkler system didn't meet fire code and didn't do anything to fix it.More >
Officials: US missile defense test failed in Hawaii
The US conducted an unsuccessful missile defense test on Wednesday, as a missile launched from land failed to intercept an incoming target launched from an aircraft in Hawaii, according to several administration officials.More >
49 animals removed from Phoenix boarding facility
The Arizona Humane Society said Monday that their technicians removed 49 animals from a boarding facility in Phoenix.More >
Scottsdale restaurant fights back against Yelpers
An owner of a burger place in Scottsdale is lashing out against bad Yelp reviews.More >
Topless beachgoers: Ban is unconstitutional, discriminatory
Topless beachgoers: Ban is unconstitutional, discriminatoryNew Hampshire's highest court will begin hearing the case of three women who are challenging a city ordinance that barred them from going topless at a beach.More >New Hampshire's highest court will begin hearing the case of three women who are challenging a city ordinance that barred them from going topless at a beach.More >
Police: Children were beaten, forced to eat dog poop for months
The children -- ages 8, 9 and 10 -- were assaulted with "an electronic control device" and beaten by two women using belts and extension cords, police said.More >
Hiker dies on Echo Canyon trail on Camelback Mountain
A man hiking the Echo Mountain trail on Camelback Mountain Thursday has died.More >
Oklahoma man sentenced to 15 years probation for Falls Creek rape
A Spencer, Oklahoma man will serve 15 years of probation after pleading guilty to raping a 13-year-old at Falls Creek in 2016.More >
Shooter says he is 'free at last' after expulsion from state House of Reps
Don Shooter told us he was "free at last," hours after being expelled from the State House of Representatives.More >
Town selling $1.20 homes to attract new residents
Ever dreamed of owning a home in a pretty Italian village?More >
Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.
He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.
Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.
An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.
His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.
Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.
Ex-con Pays it Forward to Glendale police officer who changed his life
Glendale Police Sgt. Jeff Daukus loves his job and it shows, every time he puts on the uniform.More >
Shooter says he is 'free at last' after expulsion from state House of Reps
Don Shooter told us he was "free at last," hours after being expelled from the State House of Representatives.More >
Valley Metro using stripes and signs to deter light rail fare jumpers
Valley Metro is adding stripes and signs to light rail stations to create a safer environment for passengers, but some riders question whether the additions will be effective and worth the money.More >
Phoenix caregiver arrested for abusing two special needs patients, per PD
An East Valley caregiver has been arrested for abusing a two of his special needs patients, police said.More >
VIDEO: River Fire burning near Picacho Peak south of Coolidge
The River Fire so far has burned about 40 acres near Picacho Peak south of Coolidge in southern Arizona. Full story: http://bit.ly/2DTRRpwMore >
