7-year-old girl hurt after falling off zip line at Ahwatukee indoor adventure park

Urban Air is the Valley's hottest new attraction.

The indoor trampoline and adventure park opened in Ahwatukee last weekend, but it didn't take long for some parents to start raising concerns about the business' safety policies after a 7-year-old girl was hurt Tuesday night.

The second-grader was there with her grandmother, having fun on a zip line ride, when something went wrong.

The child fell off the Sky Rider attraction. She was rushed to the hospital with some serious injuries to her head and body.

The child is a student at Kyrene de La Sierra Elementary School in Ahwatukee.

Some parents and students are working to organize a fundraiser to help the little girl's family with medical bills.

Valerie Margherita is now thinking twice about taking her kids to an adventure or trampoline park.

"A lot of times you let your kids run around, with moms all together sitting and talking," said Margherita. "You think they're OK, but then now it's making me second-guess the safety. It's scary."

The Urban Air Management Team released this statement:

On Tuesday, January 30th at 6:20 PM we responded to an incident on our Sky Rider attraction. A female guest was transported to the hospital after falling from the ride. The attraction is currently closed and under thorough investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and her family during this time. Safety is at the heart of everything we do and we will evaluate all policies and procedures as we move forward.

A family member said the little girl remains in the hospital.

