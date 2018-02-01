Court blocks demolition of Phoenix Chinese Cultural Center

The Arizona Court of Appeals is prolonging an injunction preventing a construction company from demolishing the exterior of Phoenix's Chinese Cultural Center.

The three-judge panel granted a stay Thursday, reversing a lower court's order lifting restrictions on altering the plaza's iconic tile roof and prayer garden.

Attorneys for the owners of a restaurant in the commercial complex say the injunction will stay in place while their appeal continues, which could take as long as a year.

[RELATED: Changes to Phoenix Chinese Cultural Center blocked for now]

Preservationists and members of the Chinese community say the exterior should be preserved.

[RELATED: Dozens rally to 'save' Phoenix Chinese Cultural Center]

True North Companies has sought to carry out numerous renovations at the site.

The owners of a restaurant in the complex appealed the Dec. 1 decision, arguing that renovation plans would drive away customers.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.