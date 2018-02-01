Flu cases in Arizona nearly at level of 2009-2010 pandemic

Flu season is off to a fast and strong start. (Source: 123rf.com)

Flu cases continue to surge in Arizona, with the outbreak so far this season nearly as bad as during all of the entire 2009-2010 season when there was a global outbreak.

The state Department of Health Services says the 1,454 cases reported the week of Jan. 21-27 raised Arizona's total flu cases so far this season to 19,279.

The total so far this season is dramatically higher than the 2,175 cases reported by the same point last year and about equal with the 19,906 flu cases reported during the entire 2009-2010 H1N1 flu pandemic.

The department says it's not too late to get a flu shot.

People at the highest risk of serious complications from the flu include children young than age 5 and adults 65 or older.

