January warmest on record for Tucson, nearly so in Phoenix

National Weather Service offices in Arizona's two major desert cities say January was the warmest on record for Tucson and the third warmest for Phoenix.

Tucson had a record warmest average temperature of 59.1 degrees after notching a record 19 days with highs of 75 degrees or warmer.

Meanwhile, Phoenix's average temperature in January was 61.2 degrees, third warmest for the month.

Phoenix's average high temperature for January was 73.9 degrees, also third warmest for the month.

Tucson's previous record for warmest average high temperature for January was 58.6 degrees in 1986.

The Old Pueblo started January with nine straight days with highs in the 70s.

Tucson's high temperature during the month was 82 degrees on Jan. 30, highest in the month since 84 degrees on Jan. 31, 2003.

